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AJ Styles Reveals What He’s Doing During Retirement Transition

By
James Hetfield
-
AJ Styles
AJ Styles | WWE

WWE legend AJ Styles recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, Phenomenally Retro, where he discussed various topics, including his life after retiring from the ring.

Styles said, “I’m good, I’m really good, actually… I’m trying to figure this whole retirement-not retired thing. It’s a little — you know. But I have a problem with if I have a job, I want to really do it well. And so I’m just trying to figure out all the little knick-knacks, the little things in between to do well. Easier said than done. I’m just trying to figure out this whole job of mine.

On what he’s been up to:

“I’ve been trying to focus on — again, this job of mine and what it entails. And scouting and training my son at the same time. So, I’ve been in the ring doing stuff like that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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