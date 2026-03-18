AJ Styles, Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Set For WWE World Appearances In Las Vegas

Fanatics has announced that AJ Styles, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026, along with WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, will be appearing at the WWE World Fan Convention during WrestleMania 42 Weekend next month in Las Vegas.

The announcement reads, “The Phenomenal. The Underdog from Underground. The Prizefighter. Joined the lineup. 💪 See Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, & Kevin Owens at WWE World next month. A valid WWE World admission tix is required to buy autograph & photo ops. Details soon. 🎟”

According to the promotional graphic, Zayn will appear on WWE World on Thursday, April 16th. Additionally, Styles and Owens will be present at WWE World on Sunday, April 19th. Tickets to WWE World are currently available on Fanatics’ website.

WWE World will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall from Thursday, April 16th, to Monday, April 20th, in Las Vegas, Nevada.