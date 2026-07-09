AJ Styles’ Son Avery Styles Set For GCW Debut

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced on their Twitter account that Avery Jones, also known as Avery Styles and the son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, will make his debut for the promotion on July 31st in Omaha, Nebraska.

Styles is also scheduled to compete at GCW Awakening on August 1st in Minneapolis, Minnesota, coinciding with SummerSlam weekend. As of now, there is no information regarding his opponents for these events.

Avery made his in-ring debut in June at Squared Circle Action in Royston, Georgia, where he defeated Ashton Martin in singles competition.