AJPW Real World Tag League Night 1 Results – November 22, 2025

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

World Tag Team Champions Havoc (Odyssey & Xyon) (2) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (0) via Diving Headbutt on Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (5:55)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Havoc (Gaora Television Champion Shotaro Ashino & Go Shiozaki) (2) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (Hokuto Omori & Kumaarashi) (0) via Lariat on Omori (10:46)

6 Man Tag Team Match

All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi & Jun Saito defeated Dan Tamura, Ryo Inoue & Shota Kofuji via Psycho Break on Inoue (8:26)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Ren Ayabe & Talos (2) defeated Hideki Suzuki & Kengo Mashimo (0) via Death Roulette on Suzuki (12:59)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (2) defeated Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (0) via Shutdown Suplex on Honda (14:39)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2) defeated The Yumas (Yuma Aoyagi & Yuma Anzai) (0) via Firebird Splash on Yuma Aoyagi (26:03)

Standings After Night 1

Block A

1st Place- Ren Ayabe & Talos & Havoc (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun & Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (0 Points) (0-1) & All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi & Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0 Points) (0-0)

Block B

1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Havoc, Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr & Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan, Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda & The Yumas (0 Points) (0-1)