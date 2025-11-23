AJPW Real World Tag League Night 1 Results – November 22, 2025
Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
World Tag Team Champions Havoc (Odyssey & Xyon) (2) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (0) via Diving Headbutt on Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (5:55)
Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Havoc (Gaora Television Champion Shotaro Ashino & Go Shiozaki) (2) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (Hokuto Omori & Kumaarashi) (0) via Lariat on Omori (10:46)
6 Man Tag Team Match
All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi & Jun Saito defeated Dan Tamura, Ryo Inoue & Shota Kofuji via Psycho Break on Inoue (8:26)
Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Ren Ayabe & Talos (2) defeated Hideki Suzuki & Kengo Mashimo (0) via Death Roulette on Suzuki (12:59)
Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (2) defeated Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (0) via Shutdown Suplex on Honda (14:39)
Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League
Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2) defeated The Yumas (Yuma Aoyagi & Yuma Anzai) (0) via Firebird Splash on Yuma Aoyagi (26:03)
Standings After Night 1
Block A
1st Place- Ren Ayabe & Talos & Havoc (2 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun & Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (0 Points) (0-1) & All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi & Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0 Points) (0-0)
Block B
1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Havoc, Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr & Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan, Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda & The Yumas (0 Points) (0-1)