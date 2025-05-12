Aleister Black Admits Anxiety And Regret Over His WWE NXT Debut Match

WWE star Aleister Black appeared on the “Wrestling the Rap Game” podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his dissatisfaction with his in-ring debut in NXT.

Black said, “First and foremost, I did not like that match. The production of how we went into it was wrong and because of that, the match didn’t come out the way it should have come out. I was physically ill at the time, that’s also why when I look back, I’m just not in shape.”

On feeling terrified at the time:

“Anxiety is the word, I was terrified, absolutely petrified and it’s crazy because I’ve already wrestled at this point in front of 5,000 people, 6,000 people, 8,000 people in France … but because it was WWE I was like, ‘Oh God, oh God, oh God, oh God’ … that was one of those things that I always kind of look back and was like, man I wish it would have been better. It was nerve-wracking, it was an incredible experience, it was humbling.”

