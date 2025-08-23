Aleister Black Explains Why He Returned To WWE With His Original Entrance

Aleister Black has opened up about his return to WWE and why it was important for him to keep his signature entrance intact.

Speaking with The Angle podcast, Black explained that both he and Triple H felt there was no need to reinvent what was already established.

He said, “I think for me it only made sense to come back as that, right? And like anything else, it would alienate what we already had built. Adding on it, maybe? I didn’t think it was necessary, Triple H didn’t think it was necessary. The presentation was always complete. It wasn’t even really like a conversation in regard to what should we do, it was like this is what we’re doing.”

Black also revealed how meaningful it was to see WWE alter their staging to accommodate his signature entrance. “Especially now that they’ve put my entrance into the ramp itself, that was a really good feeling. It means for a big part, you’re factored in. To me, I was very honored that they put my ramp inside the actual stage so they modified the stage to accommodate what I do. It was a no brainer for all of us.”