Alex Windsor Ends Mercedes Mone’s 346-Day RevPro Title Reign

Saturday night’s AEW Collision Holiday Bash special featured Mercedes Moné defending the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Alex Windsor.

In the closing moments of the match, Windsor executed a crucifix pin on Moné after successfully escaping the Moné Maker.

This victory marks Windsor’s second reign as the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion.

She came out to answer Moné’s Open Challenge during this week’s episode of Collision. Following her monumental win, Windsor’s son embraced her in celebration.

Moné’s reign as the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion lasted 346 days.

She originally won the championship at the beginning of 2025, defeating Mina Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All match that was for both the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at Wrestle Dynasty.