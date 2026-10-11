Amazing Red Wins TNA X-Division Championship At Bound For Glory 2026

Amazing Red enjoyed a memorable night at TNA Bound For Glory 2026, capturing the vacant TNA X-Division Championship just hours after being inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The historic moment took place during Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, where Red emerged victorious in a seven-way scramble match to become X-Division Champion for the fourth time in his career.

The championship had been vacated after Leon Slater exercised Option C following his title victory at TNA Lockdown, setting up a multi-man contest to determine the new champion.

The match was originally advertised as a six-way encounter featuring BDE, Cedric Alexander, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, Rich Swann and Ryan Nemeth.

However, the lineup changed earlier in the evening when Red announced during his TNA Hall of Fame induction speech that he would be entering the championship match, expanding the field to seven competitors.

Red ultimately made the most of his surprise inclusion.

During the closing moments of the contest, the TNA veteran connected with his signature Code Red maneuver on Navarro before securing the pinfall victory to capture the championship.

The result marked Red’s fourth reign as TNA X-Division Champion and his first appearance in a Bound For Glory match since 2009.

His victory also provided a fitting conclusion to an already significant evening, as Red had been officially recognized for his contributions to TNA Wrestling during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier in the show.

Long regarded as an influential figure in the X-Division’s history, Red added another major accomplishment to his legacy by returning to championship glory on the same night as his induction.

With the victory, Amazing Red begins his fourth reign as TNA X-Division Champion following one of the most memorable nights of his career.

.@AmazingRed_iOD takes his place in the TNA Hall of Fame with a bombshell announcement – he’ll be in the X-Division Title match TONIGHT at #TNABoundForGlory! The 2026 TNA Hall of Fame is presented by @iHeartRadio. https://t.co/ksfVBBRmGW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026

.@KCwrestles and his mentor @AmazingRed_iOD coming face to face. #TNABoundForGlory https://t.co/Ypr8Gyz9W4 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026