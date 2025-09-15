Andrade Breaks Silence After WWE Release

Former WWE United States and NXT Champion Andrade has spoken publicly for the first time since his sudden WWE departure over the weekend.

In a brief but clear message on social media, Andrade wrote: “Thank you WWE!!!”

The news of his exit first surfaced when fans noticed Andrade’s profile had been quietly moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website. That was the initial confirmation that his second tenure with the company had come to an end.

In the days since, more details surrounding the situation have emerged. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Andrade’s departure stemmed from a “disciplinary thing” at a recent WWE television taping, which resulted in him being sent home several weeks ago. Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown with Jon Alba added that Andrade had also served at least one WWE Wellness Policy suspension during this latest run. While the exact circumstances of his release remain unclear, multiple reports confirm that the decision came from WWE rather than Andrade requesting to leave.

This marks the end of Andrade’s second stint with WWE. His first run (2017–2021) included a celebrated reign as NXT Champion and a United States Championship victory on the main roster. After parting ways with the company in 2021, Andrade competed in AEW for over two years before making a surprise return during the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Despite initial momentum upon his comeback, Andrade’s second run was inconsistent. He picked up some notable wins on Raw, later moved to SmackDown, and was featured in a storyline alongside Zelina Vega and the LWO against Santos Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma. However, his push cooled in recent months, and his last televised WWE match came in July.

At this time, Andrade has not elaborated beyond his short message of thanks, and WWE has yet to issue an official statement regarding his release.