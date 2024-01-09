Andrade El Idolo Pulled From GCW No Compadre Event

Former AEW star Andrade El Idolo was scheduled to face TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Jonathan Gresham in a singles match at Game Changer Wrestling’s No Compadre event set to take place on Friday, January 12 from Chicago, but GCW recently announced via their official Twitter (X) account that El Idolo will no longer be competing on the show.

It was also announced that El Idolo, who has been rumored to make his return to WWE, will be replaced by NJPW star Lio Rush. It is possible that this is the reason why El Idolo was pulled from the show, but there has been no confirmation yet that the former AEW star is indeed WWE bound.