Andrade El Idolo’s WWE Release Linked To Multiple Wellness Policy Violations

Following Andrade El Idolo’s surprise return to All Elite Wrestling, new details have emerged regarding the circumstances of his departure from WWE — including why he was not subject to the standard 90-day non-compete clause.

According to a report from PWInsider, citing multiple WWE sources, Andrade was released from the company due to “numerous WWE Wellness Policy violations over the last year.” This information was later confirmed by WrestlingNews.co, which verified the accuracy of the report.

Because of these violations, WWE reportedly made the decision to “cut Andrade outright” rather than keep him under contract and pay him during the non-compete period. As a result, he became a free agent immediately upon his release, allowing him to accept outside bookings and ultimately return to AEW much sooner than expected. His appearances at independent wrestling events in Mexico and the United States in recent weeks were early indicators of his free-agent status.

This is not the first time Andrade has run into issues with WWE’s Wellness Policy. Back in January 2020, during his first stint with the company, he was suspended for 30 days following his first violation — a suspension that was publicly announced at the time.

Andrade’s immediate eligibility to sign elsewhere paved the way for his return to AEW, where he appeared last night to a strong reaction from the crowd. His comeback now sets the stage for new rivalries and storylines as he re-enters the AEW landscape.