Andrade Issues Statement On His AEW Departure

Andrade confirmed his AEW departure in a social media statement today, ahead of his expected WWE return.

Andrade lost to Miro in the AEW World End pay-per-view event on Saturday, his final AEW appearance. This came after the storyline in which CJ Perry loved her husband but opposed him because her client was Andrade. At the show, she turned on Andrade.

Andrade wrote the following:

“I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan. I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW. kenny, young bucks, tazz, Shiavone, Aubrey, Jerry, Hobbs, hook, Kingston, Ricky, Orange, thunder, jack Perry, Austin, Colten, Sonjay and many more that I can name, also how to forget all the Mexicans (todo el relajo) I enjoyed sharing the ring with STING, PAC, Darby, Garcia, Jay and many more. I would have loved to face MOX, Page, Hobbs, Ricky, Dante, Cage, Dustin. Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!. “

