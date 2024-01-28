Andrade Returns To WWE At The Royal Rumble

Andrade has returned to the WWE.

Andrade returned to action at the Royal Rumble in Tampa, FL, competing as the #4 entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Andrade requested his release from WWE in March 2021, following a string of successes, including a run as the NXT Champion, and while his request was initially denied, WWE eventually granted his release before he joined AEW.

Andrade lost to Miro at the AEW World End pay-per-view event last month, which was his final AEW appearance. Andrade had been hinting that he wasn’t happy with the promotion, and he is expected to return to WWE at any time.

You can check out a clip of his return below: