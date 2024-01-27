WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 27, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL begins TONIGHT!

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 goes down this evening from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Things get started with the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show at 7/6c leading into the premium live event at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Universal title, Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE U.S. title, the Women’s Royal Rumble match with Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Alba Fyre and TBA, as well as the Men’s Royal Rumble match with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller and TBA.

Featured below are complete WWE Royal Rumble results from Friday, January 27, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (1/27/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature flashes on the screen and we get the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff Show officially off-and-running. We then see the Hulk Hogan-narrated cold open video package for tonight’s show, which the company released on social media earlier today.

We shoot to the pre-show panel, which is inside Tropicana Field and features a loud crowd directly behind them, complete with signs. Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and introduces her fellow panelists Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg.

After some quick banter and shots to the back of various Superstars arriving to the venue for tonight’s big show, we listen in as the panelists run down the mini-lineup of four matches for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then head into the Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” stats video package.

Following a quick commercial time out, we return to the panelists, who give their thoughts on the women’s Royal Rumble match scheduled for tonight. They mention only five names have been announced, so there’s a lot of room for surprise entrants. We then shoot to an “earlier today” video of Wade Barrett enjoying the sights and weather in St. Pete.

From there, we shoot to the video released by WWE on social media this week that features various WWE Superstars sharing their favorite Royal Rumble moments as fans. Multi-year WWE employee Cathy Kelley goes with Cody Rhodes throwing out Dominik Mysterio in the 2023 Rumble match. That’s awesome for a couple of reasons, none of which were intended.

Now we see a special “earlier today” video where Kayla Braxton talks with Rhea Ripley inside an empty Tropicana Field staring at the ring. Ripley talks about how she can’t envision the winner of tonight’s Rumble calling her out and wasting their ticket to WrestleMania. She boasts being the only one to draw no. 1 and win the entire thing in women’s history and then tells Braxton to hit the bricks so she can be alone.

An extensive video package airs to promote the Fatal-4-Way for the Universal title tonight between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. We return to the panelists, who weigh in with their thoughts on the match.

We then shoot to Byron Saxton who is backstage with Paul Heyman. An animated Heyman talks about how rare it is for someone to hold a title for three years-plus in modern day WWE and talks about Roman Reigns stacking bodies like Daniel Bryan and Edge in the same match in the past when previewing his battle against multiple contenders this evening.

Another commercial break airs and then we return to the panelists, who are joined by Jelly Roll. He talks about his recent appearance on WWE programming and getting physically involved and talks about the chances of him turning up in tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

After they wrap up with him, Peter Rosenberg does his Goodfellas impression and takes a single camera shot through the backstage area, Gorilla position, entrance curtain, stadium entrance ramp and then back through the curtain again. During this, he stopped and spoke with CM Punk, who was fresh off of Facetiming his dog Larry. He mentions being ready for tonight.

The panelists then give their predictions for the Rumble matches and send things over to Kayla Braxton, who is standing by with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. She asks him what is special about tonight. He says everything is special about tonight. He then talks about the road to WrestleMania 40 beginning tonight. He finishes with his D-X catchphrase, “Are you ready? No, no, no … are … you … ready?!” The Kickoff Show panelists wrap up after that. It’s time!

Pat McAfee Kicks Off The Show To Join Michael Cole & Corey Graves

We see the Hulk Hogan-led cold open video package to get us started and then we shoot inside Tropicana Field where the camera starts with a shot of the WrestleMania XL sign and then pans the jam-packed crowd in St. Petersburg, FL. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

From there, the camera settles at the commentary position where Pat McAfee’s theme hits. Graves loses his cool as Cole jumps for joy, but admits he knew about it this time. McAfee makes his way out and heads to join Cole and Graves on the call for this year’s first WWE PLE.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Samantha Irvin begins the official pre-match ring introductions for the opener, which will be the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Natalya’s theme hits and out she comes as the number one entrant for this year. Naomi’s theme hits second and out she comes as the first surprise entrant of the evening. She and Nattie kick things off for a few minutes and then Bayley comes out at number three. At number four was Candice LeRae.

Out at number five as cops sirens sounds, is current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. The commentators explain who she is to the viewing audience at home and a good portion of the crowd seems to be aware of who she is. Pat McAfee puts over Grace as an “absolute weapon” for TNA. They mention how she defeated Naomi for the TNA Knockouts title. She and Naomi hug and then duke it out. Indi Hartwell comes out next and then Asuka.

Hartwell ends up being the first person eliminated. Bayley keeps trying to high five Asuka, who wants nothing to do with her. Coming in next is Ivy Nile. Katana Chance comes in at number nine after that. Number ten comes out and is Bianca Belair. She gets a big pop coming out. Kairi Sane comes out as the next entrant. All three members of Damage CTRL in the ring work together to eliminate Candice LeRae.

The countdown clock appears again and out as the 12th entrant is Tegan Nox. Grace looks to eliminate Nox, but Nattie saves her friend. The two hug and then Nattie tries to sneak and throw her out, only for her to throw Nattie out. Bayley then eliminates Nox so they both end up tossed out anyways. The countdown clock appears again and out at number 13 is Kayden Carter. We see Kairi Sane nearly pull a Kofi Kingston, but slips and ends up eliminated.

Seconds later, Asuka gets thrown out. Bayley is now the only Damage CTRL member still alone in the ring. She yells to them, “What do we do about the plan now?!” The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, Chelsea Green’s theme hits and out she comes with an insanely oversized skirt as part of her entrance attire. She takes it off and heads to the ring as Cole reminds everyone she was eliminated in 5 seconds last year.

This year she is nearly thrown out in 2 seconds, but hangs on. Belair throws her over again but again she hangs on. She hits a big move on Belair and over-celebrates, but then gets spinebuster-slammed down to the mat by Grace. Bianca ends up KOD’ing Grace to eliminate her. Piper Niven comes out as the next entrant and she and Green go to work on everybody with double-team action. Xia Li comes out as the next entrant.

Zelina Vega comes out as No. 17 with an even wilder entrance attire than Chelsea Green. Maxxine Dupri comes out next and gets a big response from the crowd, who also loudly does the “SHOOSH!” bit with her once she gets in the ring. She immediately eliminates Xia Li and Ivy Nile with ease. The fans boo like crazy. Green tries sneak attacking her, but she sees it coming.

Niven goes to splash her but Jax moves and she splashes Green on accident. Niven then spears Jax over and over again into Green in the corner. Shotzi comes out and hits some high spots off the top. Becky Lynch comes out after that and the crowd goes wild. “The Man” hits the ring and immediately starts getting some eliminations, including Chelsea Green. Out at no. 22 next is Alba Fyre. At no. 23, out comes Shayna Baszler to a non-reaction.

Out at number 24 is Valhalla. She comes out with the antlers on and Michael Cole goes unbelievably nuts. Like for a while. As she walks to the ring, R-Truth’s theme hits and out he comes walking past Valhalla and sliding into the ring to an enormous pop. He looks confused. Nia Jax grabs him and throws him out in seconds. The fans boo. Adam Pearce runs down and tells Truth it’s the Women’s Rumble. He tells Truth he’s out and Valhalla she’s in. Valhalla goes in but is immediately thrown out.

At number 25, out comes Michin. At number 26, Zoey Stark comes in. Roxanne Perez comes out at no. 27. We see some more eliminations and then Perez hits a cool spot rolling around the body of one of the other entrants for what seems like forever. Jax ends up power bombing Baszler out and then Michin for two more eliminations. The commentators continue to sing her praises for her performance thus far tonight. She also power bombs Shotzi out of the ring to eliminate her.

The countdown clock hits again and out at number 28 is former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill to easily the biggest sustained roar of the evening thus far. Like really, really loud. She hits power spots on Nia Jax and eliminates her. Tiffany Stratton comes out at no. 29. At no. 30, out comes Liv Morgan to make her long-awaited WWE return. A bunch of eliminations take place, including Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, after a cool stare down between Belair and Cargill.

We’re down to Cargill, Morgan and Bayley. Bayley and Morgan try together to eliminate Cargill. They eventually do. Bayley then kicks Morgan out to eliminate her. She is the last person standing. Bayley has won the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble and will now go on to challenge for the title she chooses at WrestleMania 40.

Winner and ADVANCING to WrestleMania 40: Bayley

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

After a quick commercial break, we see the road to the Universal Championship Fatal-4-Way between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles, which is up next. We return live inside Tropicana Field and the four get ready to make their walks to the ring for our second match of the evening.