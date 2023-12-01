Another AEW Star Suffering From An Injury

AEW star Chuck Taylor is injured.

He’s been answering fans’ questions about where he has been lately.

Taylor began his career in wrestling in 2002 and has since worked for Chikara, PWG, EVOLVE, Dragon Gate, TNA Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, and now AEW.

He was one of the first wrestlers to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, where he has worked alongside Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, and Danhausen.

Taylor’s most recent match was on Rampage on October 4th, when the Best Friends and The Hardys defeated Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard.

According to PWInsider, Taylor is recovering from a foot injury, which explains his absence from ring action. The injury was not specified in the report, nor was a timetable for his return given.

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.