Another Big Match Added To “Zero Hour” Pre-Show At AEW Wrestle Dream 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event.

Added to the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “Zero Hour” pre-show is MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, promoter of the Bloodsport events, going one-on-one against Caudio Castagnoli.

Check out the match being announced on the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on TNT via the video embedded below.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday night for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage from Seattle, WA.