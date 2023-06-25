Another Competitor Advances To Semifinals Of 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Willow Nightingale has made it to round two of the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.

The NJPW Strong Women’s Champion defeated Nyla Rose in an opening round match on the sophomore episode of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday night.

With her win, Nightingale moves on to square off against the winner of the Athena and Billie Starkz first round match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday.

On the other side of the bracket, Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. takes place next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, with the winner advancing to face Skye Blue in the semifinals.