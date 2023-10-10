Another New Gimmick Match Announced For Bound For Glory On 10/21

You can officially pencil in a new match for the next IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.

As noted earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four-way Monster’s Ball match for IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023.

In an update, the company has also announced a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match for IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 on October 21 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Check out the official announcement below, and make sure to check back here on 10/21 for complete IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 results.