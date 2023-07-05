Anthony Bowens Wants To Make Scissoring History At AEW ALL IN 2023

August 27, 2023.

Mark the date.

It could be the day history is made in more ways than one.

The date marks the day the AEW ALL IN 2023 special event is scheduled to emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England, where already more than 65,000 tickets have been sold.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premium live event from All Elite Wrestling, The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens has taken to social media in an attempt to hustle up the Guinness Book of World Records accolade for the “Largest Group Scissor” ever.

“Hey U.K.,” he began in a post shared via Twitter this week. “Maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor?”

