Arn Anderson Calls Adam Pearce A Class Act, Comments On If He Had To Go To Wrestler’s Court

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Adam Pearce.

Anderson said, “Adam and I are friends, but we don’t call each other every week like most, most people in this business. But, yeah, we work together. When they [WWE] first hired Adam and he came aboard and he went with me on the road, and, I tried to help him all I could. You know, that’s great because he deserves it. He’s a class act.”

He also talked about if he had to go to wrestler’s court.

“I made sure I didn’t go to wrestlers court. Okay? Keep my nose clean and play by the rules.”

