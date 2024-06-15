Arn Anderson Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Lumberjack Matches

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently appeared on an episode of his ARN podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including whether he’s a fan of the lumberjack match.

Anderson said, “Not really. I think if it becomes too much about the people on the floor, which their job is only to throw the participant back in the ring and that’s it. A lot of guys get wound up and decide they want to take it to the next level, and they want to get a kick in or a punch in, now it becomes a different story. So I never was a guy that just thought that was a great scenario.”

On Johnny B Badd:

“I mean, the guy looked like a million dollars. Good god, he was tan, he was handsome, had a good physique. I mean, when he walked in the room, you went, ‘That guy’s a star.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)