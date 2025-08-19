Arn Anderson Reflects On Mentoring John Cena In His Early WWE Career

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge about various topics, including his early work with 17-time World Champion John Cena during Cena’s WWE career.

Anderson said, “John Cena was handed to me by Vince McMahon. And [Vince] said ‘We got a kid that’s got some potential here, Arn. Teach him. He’s all yours.’ He didn’t know s**t from Shinola when he started. I was his agent for 10 straight years at least with WWF. I took all of his matches. I helped him learn the simple art of storytelling and getting heat was something that John was foreign to him.”

He continued, “When I’m talking about now getting heat on him, not him being a heel and getting heat, I’m talking about him being a babyface. I taught him, I think, I’m pretty sure, make your opponent. ‘John, if you make your opponent on the front end, I quit looking at your body and I look at the other guy as having a chance.’ Because if you just take it on face value, who would be the guy that was jacked like that? Nobody, right?”

Anderson added, “So make your opponent, create an opponent, and do it bell to bell.”

