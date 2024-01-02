Arn Anderson Reveals Who He Would Have Wanted As A Tag Team Partner

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who he would have loved to become his tag team partner.

Anderson said, “Mr. Perfect. It’s an easy one. He was that good. He deserves it.”

How he couldn’t eat for at least five hours before wrestling:

“As a wrestler, I couldn’t eat five hours before wrestling. I had such a slow metabolism. To this day, I still have one. That’s part of the reason I’m a tub of shit. Let’s just call it like it is. But back then, I couldn’t, you know, I had a five-hour window. If I was going to be in the ring at. I’ll say 9:30. I would need. God, I wouldn’t eat past. 4:00, probably 4:30. Something light. Always.”

Whether Ronnie Garvin had a Hall of Fame career:

“Oh yeah. 100%. The Hands of Stone baby. What he brought to the ring every night was he made everybody he worked with credible and better than what they were. And he was just a mat wrestler. Make you believe in a top wrist lock. Make you believe in a headlock. You put a headlock on him and hang on to it for ten minutes before he ever got out. And at the end of that ten minutes. The audience was thundering.”

