Ash By Elegance Calls TNA Knockouts Title Win A “Full-Circle Moment”

TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance spoke with Bill Pritchard from WrestleZone about various topics, including how Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Executive Producer, helped calm her nerves before her title win.

Ash By Elegance said, “I was so nervous, and Shawn looks at me, and he’s like, ‘You ready to go?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Relax.’ He gives me a hug. He goes, ‘Just smile, soak it in.’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, alright.”

She continued, “So when I came back, he gave me a hug, and I was like, ‘Hey, can I have my Shawn Michaels picture, you know, like, with the point and stuff.’”

On how her TNA Knockouts Title win is a full-circle moment for her career:

“So it was just such a full-circle moment to me. Shawn Michaels is one of the best, if not the best, in the entire world, with his selling, with his moves; everybody looks up to him. My Personal Concierge was star-struck when he met Shawn. And those words from Shawn, I’ll never forget them, ever.”

