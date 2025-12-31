Asuka Calls Out Cruel Fan Comments After Injury Story Resurfaces

Asuka has responded publicly to recent comments made by Shayna Baszler regarding a past in-ring incident that resulted in Asuka suffering a legitimate injury.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Baszler reflected on an accident that occurred during a Monday Night Raw match several years ago, where she kicked Asuka in the mouth. Baszler recalled that despite the severity of the kick, Asuka appeared unfazed immediately afterward.

“We worked the whole finish because we knew. Yeah, it was terrible. And she’s so badass. She came to the back afterwards, and was kind of covering her mouth because she’s embarrassed, whatever. But she was like, ‘No pain. I don’t know why.’ She was so jovial. I’m like, ‘I am so sorry. Oh my gosh.’ And she was like, ‘It’s okay. No pain.’ Crazy, just soccer kicked her in the face. She was like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine. Doesn’t even hurt.’ But yeah, I mean, I have to make contact. And so I think doing 20 years of MMA, where I’m working my accuracy lends to this.”

After clips from the interview began circulating, Asuka took to X to clarify what actually happened, revealing that the injury was far more serious than she let on at the time. According to Asuka, she intentionally downplayed the pain to spare Baszler from feeling responsible.

“My tooth was fractured due to a mistake by Shayna Baszler,” Asuka wrote. “At the time I told her I was okay because I did not want her to carry the guilt. But I ended up needing surgery, and of course, I was not okay. I just did not want her to feel responsible knowing that these things happen in our line of work. I thought that if I just endured it then everything would be fine.”

Asuka also addressed the reaction from some fans following the resurfacing of the story, expressing disappointment over comments that mocked her injury.

“Seeing people mocking me in the comments makes me realize once again how cruel the world is,” Asuka continued. “But I blame no one. I do not even wish misfortune upon those who lack kindness. In fact I am more cruel than these cruel people because I will be far happier than they are. While people spend their time mocking me I am savoring and embracing every bit of my happiness. My ideal life is already nearing its completion.”

The exchange has drawn renewed attention to the physical risks performers face in the ring, as well as the unspoken code many wrestlers follow when it comes to protecting one another — even at personal cost.