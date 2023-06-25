Athena Advances In Owen Hart Cup, Will Meet Willow Nightingale In Semifinals

The movement in the Owen Hart Cup continued at The Forbidden Door.

During the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 premium live event on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Athena advanced in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

“The Fallen Goddess” defeated Billie Starkz in a quarterfinal bout on the official pre-show for the joint-premium live event co-promoted by All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

With the win, the ROH Women’s Champion Athena moves on to face NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale in the Owen Hart Cup Semifinals.