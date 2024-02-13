Athena On Rumors That Mercedes Moné Is Heading To AEW, Talks Possible Dream Match

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently appeared on an episode of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including Mercedes Moné potentially joining AEW and a possible dream match between herself and Moné down the line.

Athena said, “When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are, because that is the most closed-lip thing in this entire locker room.” “If what I think is going to happen, and what we all think…we’re hoping. I might finally get one of my dream matches. That is one of the coolest things because I’ve shared the ring with this person for many times, and whether we were on the same tag team at live events in WWE, to us getting to briefly touch at Money in the Bank, to us briefly touching in this awesome fatal four-way we had on Raw, I just wish the world for this person because she is someone that I think is one of the absolute best wrestlers in the world.”

“Though I love to be immensely humble about myself, because I do have those self-esteem issues, I would love to see what I could really stack up against this person if she does come here. I would like to see if I am better than her. I would like to see what we could create because I’m a firm believer of, when you have two dedicated women to the cause, it’s going to be money and it’s going to be magic. This woman has had some of the best matches in women’s wrestling history. I just have to (have a match). I don’t care if I have to go to Japan for it. I just have to get it one time.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)