Athena Reveals Tony Khan Is Helping With Her Metroplex Wrestling Event

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena took part in the post-ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, where she discussed several topics.

One major point was how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has been assisting her with an upcoming event for Metroplex Wrestling, the indie promotion she co-founded.

Athena said, “But yes, it is going to be a very regular thing and Tony’s been very awesome with helping me with that as well so, we’re working on it. I promise I’m a little late because I was a little busy traveling the world and defending my championship and trying to win championships.”

She added, “I promise you it’s a regular thing so, please stay tuned. I know by Monday, we are gonna be releasing the full talent list, and then we will start doing matches because I’m very excited to announce a few myself…”

