Aubrey Edwards Names Two AEW Stars Who Have Had The Most Impact On Her

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington shared their favorite moments and matches, and reveal some great behind-the-scenes details from both All In London and All Out.

Washington on Swerve Strickland’s “Swerve House” at Wembley Stadium:

“I went out for that entrance to watch it happen, and when he did ‘Who’s House?’ And the crowd, everybody does ‘Swerve’s House,’ I got goosebumps in that moment. I was so excited.”

Edwards on CJ Perry’s surprise entrance at All Out:

“You don’t know what someone’s music is going to be when they show up even if you do know they’re showing up , and then I just see ‘hot and flexible,’ and I’m dying!”

Edwards thanks Chris Jericho & Billy Gunn:

“Being the Aubrey Edwards character, and understanding how my role as a referee works, I’d say Chris Jericho and Billy Gunn have had the biggest impact of the people at AEW into who I am today”