Austin Theory Reveals He Wrestled Through Hernia Before WWE Absence

WWE star Austin Theory has opened up about the injury and personal challenges that sidelined him for several months, revealing he had been competing while dealing with a painful hernia.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Show, Theory shared insight into the condition, explaining that he continued wrestling despite the severity of the issue — something most fans were unaware of.

“Everything happens for a reason. I was actually wrestling with a hernia for a very long time, and as gross as it is, I was having to pop it back in after certain matches, and yeah, just stuff people don’t know about. They don’t know when somebody goes to the ring, you know, what the damage is but, I was in a good spot… and even when it was hitting a low for me, I was doing everything that I could to just stay and keep the wheels turning on the car, and it reached a point, I had a match on Main Event, and it would not go back in. So that night, I went to the emergency room, and it blew my mind because I was like, wow, I just had my gear on, and I went out there, and I wrestled, and now I’m in the E.R., and now it’s like, well, where does this go from now?

Because now I’m out of the picture. My contract was actually coming up so, a lot of things were hitting me personally and that’s kind of one of those things, that’s a low point in your life where you get really rocked, and to me, those points… you either stay down or you pick yourself up and you become a version of yourself that’s always been in you but it takes you to that next level, and it helped me reframe my mindset and everything and coming back, I just knew, this is my value and this is what I need to be doing. As you see, it’s clear vision now,” Theory said.

Theory had been out of in-ring action since July 2025 before making his return as the masked member of The Vision faction, later revealing himself during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Since returning, Theory has quickly re-established himself, teaming with Logan Paul to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The duo won the titles from The Usos on Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, aided by an inadvertent assist from IShowSpeed.

Looking ahead, Theory and Paul are set to defend their championships at WrestleMania 42 Night One on April 18, where they will face The Usos and LA Knight in a high-profile showdown.