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Latest Update On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania 42

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42

According to the latest update from WrestleTix on their official Twitter (X) account, WWE has sold a total of 41,317 tickets for Night Two of WrestleMania 42, a two-night premium live event (PLE). In the last 24 hours, 761 tickets have been sold.

The current configuration at Allegiant Stadium allows for 45,331 seats per night, with 2,580 tickets still available for purchase. Additionally, 1,434 combo tickets are available for sale.

For Night One, 39,345 tickets have been sold, with 646 purchased in the last 24 hours. There are 4,552 tickets still available for Saturday’s event, and the number of available combo tickets remains at 1,434.

Ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 have sparked significant discussion, particularly about TKO’s high prices amid disappointing ticket sales figures. After Pat McAfee pointed out that tickets for this year’s event are still available, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk urged McAfee to tell TKO CEO Ari Emanuel to lower the prices.

Following Punk’s remarks on Monday night, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering reducing ticket prices throughout the summer.

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