WrestleMania 42 Match Order Plans Revealed, Possible Openers Set For Both Nights

Early plans for the match order at WrestleMania 42 are beginning to emerge as WWE finalizes its lineup for the two-night event in Las Vegas.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the current plan is for the six-man tag team match featuring Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed against The Usos and LA Knight to open Night One on Saturday, April 18. Meanwhile, Night Two on Sunday, April 19 is expected to kick off with Oba Femi taking on Brock Lesnar.

As with all internal planning, these match placements remain subject to change.

The report also notes that ESPN pushed for Lesnar to be prominently featured across its platforms as part of WrestleMania coverage, a request WWE reportedly agreed to accommodate.

WrestleMania 42 will once again take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking just the second time in the event’s history that the same venue has hosted WrestleMania in consecutive years following WrestleMania 41 in 2025. John Cena is set to serve as host across both nights, while the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 17.

Below is the current advertised card for WrestleMania 42:

WrestleMania 42 – Night One (Saturday, April 18)

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (w/ Pat McAfee)

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Fatal 4-Way: Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. The Usos & LA Knight

WrestleMania 42 – Night Two (Sunday, April 19)

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship – Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio