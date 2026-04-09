Liv Morgan And Roxanne Perez Expected To Be Cleared For WrestleMania 42

There is growing optimism within WWE that Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez will be medically cleared in time for WrestleMania 42 following a concerning moment on this week’s episode of Raw.

During the show, Stephanie Vaquer targeted The Judgment Day in a segment that took an unexpected turn when Morgan and Perez accidentally collided, appearing to crack heads during the chaos. The incident immediately raised concerns among viewers, with WWE medical staff checking on both competitors shortly afterward.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, internal belief within WWE is that both women are expected to be cleared ahead of WrestleMania weekend. The report also noted that there is no backstage heat on Vaquer, with the situation being viewed as an unfortunate in-ring accident rather than anything caused by carelessness.

The incident comes at a crucial time for both competitors, particularly Morgan, who is scheduled to challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on WrestleMania 42 Night One on April 18. Morgan earned the opportunity after winning the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year and selecting Vaquer as her opponent.

Morgan’s current run follows a significant comeback, as she returned in late 2025 after being sidelined for several months with a shoulder injury. She has since spoken about the challenges of that recovery and the importance of her return.

Perez, meanwhile, only recently made her own comeback, returning to action last week following a medical hiatus that had kept her out for several weeks.

With WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, WWE appears hopeful that both women will be ready to compete on the grand stage.