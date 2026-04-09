WWE Star Issues WrestleMania 42 Challenge To Danhausen

WWE star Kit Wilson has thrown down a challenge to Danhausen ahead of WrestleMania 42, signaling interest in a potential matchup on the grand stage.

Speaking with Complex, Wilson made it clear he wants to settle matters in the ring, even suggesting a high-profile appearance alongside The Miz.

“It’s a two-nighter, so on the second night, The Miz, Kit Wilson, taking on Danhausen and Danhausen alone. This man has been talking all this, he’s been doing all this. I want to see this guy in the ring. I like him, he’s entertaining, but don’t, don’t interrupt me. Don’t mess with me, don’t mess with my business. So I think me and The Miz need to handle some business.”

While the bout has not been officially announced, Wilson’s comments add to the growing list of potential matchups being discussed as WrestleMania 42 approaches.

As of now, WrestleMania Saturday features seven confirmed matches, while WrestleMania Sunday currently has six bouts announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates as the WrestleMania 42 card continues to take shape.