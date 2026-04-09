Royce Keys To Make WWE SmackDown Debut This Week

WWE has officially announced that Royce Keys will make his SmackDown debut on this Friday’s episode, marking a major milestone just months after his first appearance with the company.

Keys initially surfaced in WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Since then, he has continued to work dark matches ahead of live events, gaining experience and adapting to the WWE system before being introduced to television audiences on a full-time basis.

WWE confirmed the news alongside a statement from Keys, who made it clear he is focused on his future.

“I refuse to be defined by where I’m from, but instead by where I’m going.”

Before signing with WWE, Keys competed in AEW under the name Powerhouse Hobbs. Hailing from East Palo Alto, California, he built a reputation as one of the most physically dominant competitors on the roster, competing in both singles action and as part of Hook’s group.

The timing of his debut is notable, as this week’s SmackDown serves as the second-to-last episode before WrestleMania 42, adding further intrigue to an already stacked show.

WWE SmackDown – April 10, 2026 (Preview)

Royce Keys set to debut

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Pat McAfee to appear

Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu to appear

Sami Zayn & Trick Williams to appear

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SmackDown coverage and continued WrestleMania 42 updates.