Backstage News On Production Plans For WWE WrestleMania 42 Set

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE will be filming some content at Bruno Mars’ concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this coming weekend. This is the same venue where WrestleMania 42 will take place the following weekend.

The specific type of content WWE is filming, as well as when and where it will air, remains unknown.

Additionally, it has been reported that Bruno Mars will not be attending WrestleMania 42, as his tour is scheduled to continue at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on the same nights as WrestleMania 42.

Fans are also curious about when construction on the WrestleMania 42 set at Allegiant Stadium will begin. BodySlam+ reports that sources indicate production on the set will begin on Monday, April 13th, with more information expected to be revealed on social media at the end of the week.

WWE WrestleMania 42 will occur on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both nights will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. Additionally, the first hour of Night 1 will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the first hour of Night 2 will be shown on ESPN.