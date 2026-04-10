Lil Yachty Training For Potential WWE In-Ring Debut

Lil Yachty’s involvement in WWE may go far beyond a ringside role, as the music star is reportedly training with the goal of eventually stepping into the ring.

During an appearance on Rory & Mal, Trick Williams revealed that Yachty has already begun preparing for a possible in-ring future. The rapper recently appeared on SmackDown, aligning himself with Williams and is expected to be in his corner at WrestleMania 42.

Williams spoke highly of Yachty’s understanding of the business and how his background in music translates to WWE.

“He understands the business. Talking about the similarities between hip-hop and WWE. How to promote, how to market yourself, how to make people feel something. I’m excited to see what Yachty can do in the business, so I think that’s gonna be pretty cool,” Williams said.

Williams also revealed that Yachty is taking the process seriously, with plans already in place to get him physically ready.

“He said he wants to feel the cables. He said he’s gonna get in tip top shape. We got him a trainer. We finna get Yachty right. Let’s talk about it,” Williams added.

Yachty’s interest follows a growing trend of celebrities — particularly from the hip-hop world — stepping into WWE. Recent appearances from artists like Jelly Roll have shown how crossover stars can make an impact in the wrestling space.

Meanwhile, Trick Williams is set for a major opportunity at WrestleMania 42 Night Two on April 19, where he will challenge Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.