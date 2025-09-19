Ava Faces Backlash Over Social Media Post Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

WWE NXT General Manager Ava, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has come under fire for her recent social media activity in the wake of political activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The controversy began when Ava reposted a message from comedian Gianmarco Soresi on her Instagram story that read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind things when you’re alive.”

She later doubled down on her stance with a follow-up post on X/Twitter, writing: “And I’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

The posts quickly drew sharp criticism online, with some fans demanding that WWE terminate her from her role. The situation has since attracted mainstream media attention, intensifying the scrutiny around Ava.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported on the internal WWE reaction to the backlash, noting that the company has handled the situation differently than it might have with other talent. “Of course this led to backlash, and the backlash got some mainstream media coverage.

One person in WWE noted to us that if it was almost anyone else, they’d be told to take that down, but nobody will tell her.”

As of now, Ava remains active in her position as NXT General Manager and has not publicly commented further on the situation. WWE has also not issued a statement addressing the matter.