Backstage Concerns Raised After CM Punk Hotel Incident

The recent incident involving CM Punk and a fan at the WWE hotel following WrestleMania 42 was not an isolated situation, according to multiple reports.

Footage first shared by TMZ shows Punk approaching a fan and knocking a phone out of their hand after the individual was filming Bayley in the hotel lobby. It was later noted that the person with Bayley at the time was AJ Lee, Punk’s wife.

Two hotel security guards can be seen in the video, though they only intervene after the situation had already escalated.

According to PWInsider, the incident came amid wider concerns about security arrangements at the talent hotel throughout WrestleMania weekend. The report states that there was no additional WWE-specific security presence beyond standard hotel staffing, despite the venue being part of a busy casino environment with unrestricted public access.

As a result, large numbers of fans reportedly gathered in the lobby and near elevators, frequently approaching WWE talent for photos and autographs.

The situation was described as ongoing throughout the weekend, with multiple incidents occurring beyond what was captured on video.

One eyewitness account cited by PWInsider claimed that Damian Priest had to physically assist a female WWE talent in navigating through a group of fans who had surrounded her shortly before Punk’s confrontation.

The same source indicated that similar situations took place repeatedly, with the lack of security becoming a notable concern among talent across the weekend.

As of now, WWE has not publicly addressed the incident or the broader security concerns raised in these reports.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on this developing story.

CM Punk smacks away fan's phone after WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns. 😬 https://t.co/4XueMMpb6u pic.twitter.com/UwKU3Ut1EH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026