Backstage Latest On CM Punk’s Status For WWE Survivor Series

The time has come for this year’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, as the company looks to end 2023 with a bang by presenting the year’s final PLE. While most fans are looking forward to the show, some are hoping that CM Punk will make a return to WWE this Saturday.

As previously reported, WWE talent and higher-ups have stated that no negotiations have occurred because Vince McMahon has decided not to bring back the former WWE Champion. Nick Khan and Triple H have also agreed, which means Punk is still on the free agent market after being released from AEW due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

There have also been Punk references on television, though these are reportedly not meant to be hints. Fans continue to believe he will return despite this.

WWE went out of their way to announce Randy Orton’s return as the mystery partner for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes in the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio) and Drew McIntyre.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed a previous Fightful report, stating that CM Punk is not expected to attend Survivor Series.

Meltzer stated, “If WWE was to bring in Punk, this night or Smackdown the night before would be the place to debut him. We’ve seen no evidence this is happening and those close to the situation have denied it, but it is possible it’s a well-kept secret.”