Backstage Latest On Powerhouse Hobbs’ Expected Move To WWE

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, Powerhouse Hobbs is expected to join WWE following the expiration of his AEW contract last week.

Hobbs concluded his time with AEW during last week’s episode of Collision, where he and The Opps lost the AEW World Trios Championship.

Fightful Select reports that sources speaking with Sean Ross Sapp indicate that people within WWE believe Hobbs has already signed with the company.

The report also mentions that there are expectations for Hobbs to be present during the Royal Rumble weekend; however, this has not been confirmed.

While there is currently no official confirmation that Hobbs has finalized any agreement, WWE has shown interest in him for several years. He had previously negotiated with AEW but has been seeking a move.