Backstage News And Spoilers For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

New backstage details have emerged ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2026, including reported changes to the creative favorites for both ladder matches, potential outcomes for other major bouts and information about preparations for the premium live event.

The show takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Fightful Select, Bron Breakker has emerged as the latest creative favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Penta had reportedly been WWE’s preferred choice earlier in the week, suggesting that the company may have adjusted its plans in the final days leading up to the event. Breakker and Penta will compete against CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams for the opportunity to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase.

A similar shift has reportedly occurred on the women’s side. Roxanne Perez is now considered the creative favorite to win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, replacing Lash Legend, who had previously been viewed as the leading candidate. Perez and Legend will face Tiffany Stratton, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne in the six-woman contest.

Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi is reportedly favored to defeat Bronson Reed in their singles match. Roman Reigns is also said to be the preferred winner in his World Heavyweight Championship defense against LA Knight.

These reported creative preferences should not be considered confirmed results, as WWE’s plans remain subject to change.

Additional information has also surfaced regarding WWE’s decision to move Money in the Bank from its originally advertised September 6 date to October 10. The original date was announced in October 2025, before WWE publicly confirmed the rescheduling in June 2026.

Although WWE attributed the change to scheduling conflicts, the decision to move the event had reportedly been made several months before the official announcement.

Preparations for the premium live event have also included rehearsals for both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, which reportedly took place on Saturday. Meanwhile, WWE’s production setup at the Smoothie King Center features a large Money in the Bank-themed armored truck incorporated into the stage design.

An ambulance has also reportedly been spotted at the venue, although it remains unclear whether the vehicle will be used as part of an on-screen segment or is present for another purpose.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 features five advertised matches, including the two ladder matches, Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Stephanie Vaquer defending the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, and Oba Femi facing Bronson Reed.