Backstage News On Abadon’s Return To AEW TV This Past Week

Abadon returned to in-ring action for the first time in several months on this week’s episodes of AEW Rampage and Collision, and while it appears that her return was just done in time for Halloween, that does not appear to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, Abadon was only medically cleared to return to in-ring action this past Wednesday night after being out of action sine June due to an injury.

Abadon won an AEW Women’s World Champions 4-Way Eliminator Match on Rampage, but came up short in the AEW Women’s World Title Matchup against Hikaru Shida on Collision.

More information will be provided on Abadon and her AEW status as it becomes available.