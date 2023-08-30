Backstage News On AEW All In London Attendance, How Legitimate Is The Number?

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced 81,035 fans attended Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from London’s Wembley Stadium. This was announced as the new all-time paid attendance record for a professional wrestling event.

The legitimacy of the announced attendance number has been called into question, but according to a new report from PWInsider, the 81,035 figure was the 100% legitimate paid attendance for All In, right down to the ticket.

It was noted that AEW’s attendance announcement did not include comps, visitors, or anyone else other than paying attendees because they wanted the paid attendance to be the number that was officially announced and touted, and they also did not want the actual number to be over-inflated.

