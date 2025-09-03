Backstage News On AEW And WWE’s Interest In Arez, Identity Of El Clon

On this past Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Collision, Hologram defeated Jay Lethal in singles action. Immediately following the match, an image appeared on the big screen, suggesting that Hologram had been “hacked,” which led to the debut of his clone, El Clon.

According to Luchablog, the individual behind El Clon is none other than top Lucha libre star Arez, who is best known for his work in AAA. Arez has also competed in the U.S. for promotions like GCW and MLW. The report noted that WWE had recently reached out to Arez, wanting him to sign a new deal with AAA.

Arez informed AEW about WWE’s interest, prompting AEW to extend an offer that he accepted. This development follows WWE’s acquisition of AAA earlier this year, while AEW has been collaborating with CMLL for quite some time.

Fightful Select reports that there has been a tentative plan for this storyline for over a year. As with Hologram’s other ventures, Tony Khan has been “very involved” in this aspect of the storyline.

Previously, Hologram competed under the name Aramis, and he and Arez have been involved in various matches together in Mexico for an extended period. Therefore, it is not surprising that the two are now collaborating in AEW.

Arez is currently dealing with a foot injury sustained while wrestling for RIOT Lucha Libre over the weekend. However, the injury is not considered “super serious,” so it should not impede the Hologram-El Clon storyline.