Backstage News On AEW Blood Drinking Spot Involving Adam Page And Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland defeated “Hangman” Adam Page in a “Texas death match” at the 2023 AEW Full Gear PPV event. Fans were particularly drawn to the scene in which Page drank blood dripping from Swerve’s head.

In regards to the spot, Fightful Select reports the following:

“We can confirm that the day following AEW Full Gear, Fightful was informed that the spot was planned and pitched by the participants, and was approved by the match producer. We’re told that people within AEW were very happy how the match was received and executed.”

The match has a 9.64 rating on the Cagematch database website as of Thursday night, with nearly 700 votes.