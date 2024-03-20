Backstage News On AEW Talents Working During WWE WrestleMania Week

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has said in past interviews that he will never hold an AEW show during WWE WrestleMania week and he will not have his talents compete on events unless it is for a partner promotion.

PWInsider.com reports that AEW has no problems with their talents doing fan signings like WrestleCon, but they will have not their talents actively compete in a show or a PPV Event unless it is for NJPW, DDT Pro-Wrestling or STARDOM, however there are always exceptions.

ROH is set to hold their annual Supercard of Honor PPV Event in Philadelphia, but that is a tradition they company has been doing since 2004.