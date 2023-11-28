Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s Role In The Process Of CM Punk’s AEW Release

Bryan Danielson was a factor in CM Punk’s departure from AEW following All In, where he was involved in a backstage brawl. Punk was terminated by AEW after a quickly formed discipline committee, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

At the time of All In, Megha Parekh had stepped back from many of her duties as Chief Legal Officer and had nothing to do with the committee.

Instead, a three-person commitment was made, along with an outside attorney, that included Danielson and AEW General Counsel Chris Peck, who took on many of Parekh’s responsibilities.

One AEW source described him as having an “appropriate moral compass who exemplifies objectivity” and “effectively headed up and was the face of the disciplinary committee.”

When addressing the roster about Punk’s departure, Danielson called it a difficult one, citing the positives Punk brought to the company as well as their longstanding friendship. Danielson, on the other hand, believed it was the correct decision.

This report follows Danielson’s post on Monday, in which he stated, “My dad always told me, “The right thing is often the hardest thing to do. It won’t always make the most money. It won’t always be the most popular. But it’s still the right thing.”

That’s what Danielson said to talent at the meeting months before, according to Fightful. Those they spoke with assumed Punk was aware Danielson was a member of the committee.