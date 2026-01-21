Backstage News On Chad Gable’s WWE Return

Chad Gable could be on the verge of returning to WWE television.

According to a report from PWInsider, there have been internal pitches for Gable to make his comeback on the January 26 episode of WWE Raw, which is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena.

There had previously been speculation that Gable would return on the first Raw of 2026 in Brooklyn, New York, but that appearance never materialized, as the former WWE Tag Team Champion was not present for the show.

Gable has been out of action since June 23, when he was written off television in a storyline injury angle involving Penta, who snapped Gable’s arm during an episode of Raw. Following the angle, Gable underwent legitimate shoulder surgery and was expected to be sidelined for approximately six months.

Before the injury, Gable was one of the most prominently featured performers on WWE programming. He portrayed both himself and the masked character El Grande Americano, a dual role that became a major talking point. Gable later all but confirmed he was under the mask when he appeared publicly at a Minnesota Twins game in July 2025.

Upon Gable’s return, current expectations are that he will resume appearing strictly as himself. Ludwig Kaiser is expected to continue portraying El Grande Americano going forward.

The gimmick has gained momentum with Kaiser under the mask and has since expanded into a small group. The act now includes Pete Dunne as Rayo Americano and Tyler Bate as Bravo Americano, giving the faction a stronger presence on Raw.

If plans hold, Gable’s return in Toronto would mark the end of a lengthy rehab period and reintroduce one of WWE’s most versatile in-ring performers at a critical point on the road to the Royal Rumble.