Backstage News On CJ Perry’s AEW Debut At All Out

CJ Perry (Lana) made her AEW debut on Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view after husband Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs and Miro shook hands after the match before Hobbs launched a cheap shot attack. “Hot & Flexible” then played on the big screen, and Perry appeared. She smacked Hobbs with a steel chair, but it had no effect. Hobbs confronted Perry, giving Miro the opportunity to hit him with a chair. Hobbs then exited the ring as husband and wife faced off.

Miro then walked away, saying “you’re not real” as Perry stared at him.

While Perry had previously hinted at a possible AEW debut, a new report from Fightful Select claims that the deal for Perry’s debut was finalized in the last week or so.

Furthermore, it appears that Perry’s name has yet to be decided. The commentators on the All Out broadcast never mentioned Perry by name.

Perry later tweeted to her husband, “I’m not the kind of woman you renounce @ToBeMiro #AllOut @AEW”

She also changed her Twitter handle to “Meat Lover,” referencing to AEW touting of Miro and Hobbs “slapping meat” in their match.

The following tweets are related to the show, including the post-show interview with Lexy Nair: